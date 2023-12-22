Friday, December 22, 2023
Meeting discusses electric rickshaws launch

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Under the leadership of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javaid Qazi, the Punjab government conducted an important meeting at the Transport Secretariat, which witnessed and thoroughly examined the launch of electric rickshaws. These rickshaws have been manufactured through collaboration between the Transport Department and a local private company. Secretary Ahmed Javaid Qazi, along with experts, conducted a thorough examination after successfully operating the electric rickshaw. The secretary stated that the use of the electric rickshaws would significantly contribute to reducing air and noise pollution. Drivers of these rickshaws would now have the convenience of covering up to 150 kilometers on a single charge.

Our Staff Reporter

