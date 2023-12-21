Meeting finalises KP Health Security Action Plan 2024-2028

PESHAWAR - Under the guidance of the Director General Health Services, the Technical Group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded a three-day consultative session to devise the Health Security Action Plan for 2024-2028.
The meeting witnessed the participation of key figures, including Chief Center for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, Deputy Directors, Project Directors from the Department of Health, representatives from the National Health Institute, and technical teams from the World Health Organization. This collaborative effort was made possible through the joint support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-JSI, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Ministry of Health.
The workshop marked a milestone in addressing health security challenges in the region. Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General Health Services, extended gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the consultative meeting. He revealed the province’s near-finalization of an action plan aligning with the International Health Regulations 2005 for disease diagnosis, control, and treatment. Additionally, a Provincial Action Plan under the National Action Plan for Health Security was delineated during the session.
Dr. Shaukat Ali highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s pioneering role in implementing International Health Regulations within the Pakistan EMRO region, acknowledging the invaluable technical assistance from stakeholders.
Dr. Mumtaz, Chief Executive Center for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for consistently leading in formulating action plans for provinces as part of the National Action Plan for Health Security.
The World Health Organization’s technical team stressed the need for Pakistan, as a signatory to the International Health Regulations, to bolster capacity across 19 thematic areas in the health sector.
After two days of intensive discussions, reports were generated to aid in crafting a provincial plan for implementation by Department of Health experts.
This plan will operate within the framework of the One Health Agenda and the All Hazards Approach, ensuring a holistic approach to health security.