Meeting finalises KP Health Security Action Plan 2024-2028

PESHAWAR - Under the guid­ance of the Director General Health Services, the Technical Group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conclud­ed a three-day consultative session to devise the Health Security Action Plan for 2024-2028.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key figures, including Chief Center for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, Deputy Directors, Pro­ject Directors from the Department of Health, rep­resentatives from the National Health Institute, and technical teams from the World Health Organiza­tion. This collaborative effort was made possible through the joint support of the United States Agen­cy for International Development (USAID)-JSI, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Minis­try of Health.

The workshop marked a milestone in address­ing health security challenges in the region. Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General Health Services, ex­tended gratitude to all participants for their ac­tive engagement in the consultative meeting. He revealed the province’s near-finalization of an ac­tion plan aligning with the International Health Regulations 2005 for disease diagnosis, control, and treatment. Additionally, a Provincial Action Plan under the National Action Plan for Health Security was delineated during the session.

Dr. Shaukat Ali highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa’s pioneering role in implementing Internation­al Health Regulations within the Pakistan EMRO region, acknowledging the invaluable technical as­sistance from stakeholders.

Dr. Mumtaz, Chief Executive Center for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, commended Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa for consistently leading in formulating ac­tion plans for provinces as part of the National Ac­tion Plan for Health Security.

The World Health Organization’s technical team stressed the need for Pakistan, as a signatory to the International Health Regulations, to bolster capaci­ty across 19 thematic areas in the health sector.

After two days of intensive discussions, re­ports were generated to aid in crafting a provin­cial plan for implementation by Department of Health experts.

This plan will operate within the framework of the One Health Agenda and the All Hazards Ap­proach, ensuring a holistic approach to health se­curity.