Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Cholistan Rally  

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office to review the arrangements for the 19th Cholistan Desert Rally. In the meeting, Provincial Secretary Tourism Department Raja Jahangir Anwar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rao Nadeem Akhtar along with the officers of related departments participated. Provincial Secretary for Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar said a 7-day South Punjab Mela will be organized on the occasion of the 19th Cholistan Desert Rally. He said steps will be taken to increase tourism potential in the province through “Pretty Punjab” branding. He said that a tent hotel would be established in Cholistan for the tourists. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar briefed about the previous rally activities and new events. He directed the officers of the concerned departments to complete the set targets on time. Regional Police Officer Rao Babar Saeed informed about foolproof security and traffic arrangements for the rally.