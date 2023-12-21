Muzaffargarh Police recover two missing brothers

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have recovered two brothers who were kidnapped one and a half months ago from Bait Mir Hazar police station, here.

According to the details, two brothers, 12-year-old Ehsan and 14-yearold Farman, went missing from the house. The police have registered the case against unknown outlaws on the application of missing children’s father Muhammad Yousuf. DPO Syed Hasnain Haider said that the police conducted raids in various areas to search for the children and recovered them from the shop in Bukhari Wala area. The shopkeeper Bilal was making forced labour from the children. The DPO hailed the performance of police team and announced cash prize and commendatory certificates.

1,100-LITRE ADULTERATED MILK WASTED

The food safety team seized and wasted about 1,100-litre of adulterated milk after holding a blockade at Multan Road on Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), the said quantity of milk was found in vehicle number 1555-QAD, in which traces of powder and water were found in abundance.

Moreover, a shortage of fats and essential natural nutrients lacked heavily in the milk as well.

As a result, it got disposed of on the spot, and the driver was arrested for proving guilty of the crime.

The spokesperson said further that the blockade at internal and external routes of cities in the region was strengthened to impede the transportation of adulterated goods. He appealed to the masses to contact the PFA by direct dialing at 1223 to avoid spreading adulterating goods and protect the health of people.