Naqvi orders land allocation for smart police stations

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued direc­tives for the allocation of land ded­icated to Smart Police Stations.

During a specially convened meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Wednesday, it was disclosed that construction of 40 smart police stations is slated to be completed within the stipulated time frame. The initial phase will witness the establishment of 23 smart police stations in Lahore, while an addi­tional 17 will be strategically lo­cated in other districts.

Mohsin Naqvi, in setting a strin­gent deadline for the Smart Po­lice Station project, emphasised the phased conversion of conven­tional police stations into smart ones throughout the province. The meeting scrutinized the construc­tion, repair, and rehabilitation in­itiatives encompassing a total of 737 police stations.

A comprehensive review of the progress on the Smart Police Sta­tion project and an evaluation of the facilities integrated into these stations took place during the briefing.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the expeditious alloca­tion of land to every landless po­lice station across the province, stressing the swift completion of the land transfer process.

The meeting also addressed the project involving the construction of 313 houses for police officers and employees.

In attendance were Inspec­tor General Police, Senior Mem­ber Board of Revenue, Addition­al IG, Secretary Home, Secretary Communication and Works, CCPO, CTO, SSP Admin, and other key po­lice officials.

CM’s initiative propels drug rehab centre at Data Darbar Hospital

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi chaired a spe­cial meeting to assess progress on proposed enhancements for Data Darbar Hospital.

During the meeting, deliber­ations took place regarding the proposition to establish a treat­ment centre for individuals grap­pling with drug addiction within Data Darbar Hospital.

Additionally, the prospect of en­trusting the management of Data Darbar Hospital to the Anti-Nar­cotics Force was under consider­ation. The management reported that an initial allocation of 50 beds for the drug addiction treatment centre in Data Darbar Hospital is underway.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi em­phasised the commitment to deliv­ering optimal medical facilities at Data Darbar Hospital, stating that the objective is to enhance health­care services for the public. To en­sure improved management, Data Darbar Hospital is slated to be handed over to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

In attendance were Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chair­man Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health, Commis­sioner Lahore, and other key offi­cials.