Nawaz says country stuck in quagmire after his removal

LAHORE - In a session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary board on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed concern about the challenges facing the country, describing it as being stuck in a quagmire.
He emphasized the need for taking responsibility for the current state of affairs and suggested that the country had regressed after a period of progress.
Nawaz Sharif, without explicitly naming the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), linked the current challenges to the leadership change that brought the former PTI chairman to power. He recalled the positive trajectory in 2017, citing progress, reduced inflation, low unemployment, and advancements in development. However, he lamented that the country began to regress after a brief period of advancement.
The PML-N leader underscored that concerted efforts were made to bring a specific individual to power, and now the consequences were evident to everyone. Nawaz Sharif highlighted the false cases against himself and his daughter Maryam, mentioning their attendance at numerous hearings. He discussed the unusual circumstances that led to his ineligibility, emphasizing that being removed as an elected prime minister for not accepting a salary from his son was unprecedented.
Expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s relative lag in progress compared to neighboring countries, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of prioritizing women’s roles in development. He concluded by stressing that nations making progress had given due priority to women’s contributions. Earlier, Mian Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting of the parliamentary board to interview candidates for the reserved seats for federal capital Islamabad. The PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President and Head of Election Cell Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Party Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also participated in the meetingbesides the divisional coordinators.
More than 400 women from across the country have submitted applications for special seats in the national and provincial assemblies.
The parliamentary board has so far interviewed prospective candidates from Sargodha Division, District Rawalpindi, Hazara, Malakand Division, Balochistan province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot and Narowal districts.
The party has also considered the names of candidates from Bahawalpur, Sindh, Karachi and Faisalabad.