Nawaz says country stuck in quagmire after his removal

LAHORE - In a session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamen­tary board on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed concern about the challeng­es facing the country, describing it as being stuck in a quagmire.

He emphasized the need for taking responsibility for the current state of affairs and suggested that the country had regressed after a peri­od of progress.

Nawaz Sharif, without explicitly naming the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), linked the current challenges to the leadership change that brought the former PTI chairman to power. He recalled the positive trajectory in 2017, citing progress, reduced inflation, low un­employment, and advancements in development. However, he lament­ed that the country began to regress after a brief period of advancement.

The PML-N leader underscored that concerted efforts were made to bring a specific individual to power, and now the consequences were evident to everyone. Nawaz Sharif highlighted the false cas­es against himself and his daugh­ter Maryam, mentioning their at­tendance at numerous hearings. He discussed the unusual circum­stances that led to his ineligibility, emphasizing that being removed as an elected prime minister for not accepting a salary from his son was unprecedented.

Expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s relative lag in progress compared to neighboring coun­tries, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of prioritizing women’s roles in development. He conclud­ed by stressing that nations mak­ing progress had given due priority to women’s contributions. Earlier, Mian Nawaz Sharif and party pres­ident Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting of the parliamentary board to interview candidates for the reserved seats for federal cap­ital Islamabad. The PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice Presi­dent and Head of Election Cell Ish­aq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Party Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also participated in the meetingbesides the divisional coordinators.

More than 400 women from across the country have submitted applica­tions for special seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The parliamentary board has so far interviewed prospective candi­dates from Sargodha Division, Dis­trict Rawalpindi, Hazara, Malakand Division, Balochistan province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhe­lum, Chakwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Guja­rat, Sialkot and Narowal districts.

The party has also considered the names of candidates from Bahawal­pur, Sindh, Karachi and Faisalabad.