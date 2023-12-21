Necessity for climate- resilient practices in construction highlighted

PESHAWAR - The United Nations Office for Project Services (UN­OPS) and the Department of Civil Engineering, Uni­versity of Engineering and Technology (UET) Pesha­war, jointly organized a pivotal seminar titled “GHAR: Green Housing, Affordable, Resilient; Challenges and Opportunities” at UET Peshawar. This seminar aimed to illuminate the urgent necessity for climate-resil­ient and eco-friendly practices in construction, engag­ing engineers, architects, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Mr. Brian Fawcett, UNOPS Pakistan’s Country Man­ager, graced the event as chief guest, emphasizing UN­OPS’ role in bolstering Pakistan’s technical capacity in constructing climate-resilient homes. He underscored the significance of research, training, and communica­tion in implementing passive techniques for enhanced building performance. Commending UET Peshawar’s efforts, he lauded the institution’s development of a Seismic Building Code and relevant research.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, representing the vice-chancellor of UET Peshawar, highlighted the seminar’s mission: un­derstanding sustainable housing, fortifying structures against disasters, and integrating green initiatives for energy conservation. Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam stressed the necessity of reimagining housing approaches amidst escalating climate challenges, emphasizing the role of green housing in creating affordable, resilient, and com­munity-focused structures.

Distinguished speakers like Engr. Dr. Shuaib Ahmad, Arch. Babar Mumtaz, Prof. Dr. Khan Shahzada, and Prof. Dr. Amjad Naseer led technical sessions, sharing expertise in their domains. Dr. Sajjad Wali moderated insightful discussions on sustainable housing practic­es. Certificates recognizing commitment to sustainable construction practices were distributed in the closing ceremony. UNOPS Project Manager, Babar Tanveer, lent support to the seminar’s success.

The seminar sparked crucial discussions, inspiring professionals to adopt environmentally friendly and economically viable construction practices. It empha­sized the imperative of fortifying structures against disasters while integrating sustainable initiatives for energy conservation. The collaborative efforts of UN­OPS and UET Peshawar underscored the commitment to advancing Pakistan’s construction landscape to­wards resilience and sustainability.