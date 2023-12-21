Nepra raises power tariffs by Rs1.15/ unit

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs1.1502 per unit for Discos, while for the consumers of K-Electric it will go up by Rs 2.87/unit on account of quarterly adjustments.
The total increase for the KE consumers will be Rs 2.8702 (Rs 1.72+Rs 1.1502 per units as in a separate development NEPRA has reserved the judgment on the federal government motion, seeking the regulator nod for the implementation of quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Rs1.72 per unit in quarterly adjustments, which includes Rs0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters respectively of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Electric consumers. In its decision in the matter of requests filed by Discos, for a periodic adjustment in tariff for the first quarter of FY 2023-24, Nepra said after scrutiny of the data the increase comes to be Rs 1.1502 per unit and it will result in an additional burden of Rs. 22.29 billion on consumers for the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The increase will be recovered from the consumers of XWDISCOs over a three-month period, from January to March 2024. Furthermore, this increase will also apply to consumers of K-Electric. Previously, the federal government had sanctioned the application of uniform tariff quarterly adjustments for XWDISCOs and K-Electric consumers, as communicated in a letter dated August 22, 2023. The policy guidelines mandate that NEPRA should ensure the same tariff rationalization for K-Electric consumers as for XWDISCOs, with the same application period. It is important to note here that following these guidelines, NEPRA had previously permitted the application of the 4th quarterly adjustment of FY 2022-23 for XWDISCOs to be also applied to K-Electric consumers for the same period. The power regulator, in a recent notification, stated that the same quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.1502/kWh will be charged to K-Electric consumers, with recovery spanning the same three months. The power regulator has announced a positive adjustment of Rs. 22,297 million for the first quarter of FY 2023-24. This adjustment is based on variations in Capacity charges, Variable O&M, additional recovery on Incremental sales, Use of System Charges, Market Operator Fee, and the FCA impact on T&D losses. Meanwhile in hearing on the Federal Government motion related to the hike of Rs 1.72 per unit for the consumers of K-Electric, Nepra officials observed that the federal government had applied for increase in tariff under uniform tariff. The federal government had submitted a motion before the NEPRA seeking the implementation of quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Re0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Electric consumers in three months.