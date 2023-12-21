Nepra raises power tariffs by Rs1.15/ unit

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regu­latory Authority (NEPRA) has in­creased the power tariff by Rs1.1502 per unit for Discos, while for the con­sumers of K-Electric it will go up by Rs 2.87/unit on account of quarterly adjustments.

The NEPRA has announced an in­crease in electricity rates by Rs1.1502 per unit for the consumers of Discos and KE, on account of adjustments for the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

The total increase for the KE con­sumers will be Rs 2.8702 (Rs 1.72+Rs 1.1502 per units as in a separate de­velopment NEPRA has reserved the judgment on the federal government motion, seeking the regulator nod for the implementation of quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Rs1.72 per unit in quarterly adjustments, which includes Rs0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters re­spectively of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Elec­tric consumers. In its de­cision in the matter of re­quests filed by Discos, for a periodic adjustment in tariff for the first quarter of FY 2023-24, Nepra said after scrutiny of the data the increase comes to be Rs 1.1502 per unit and it will result in an additional burden of Rs. 22.29 billion on consumers for the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The increase will be recov­ered from the consumers of XWDISCOs over a three-month period, from Jan­uary to March 2024. Fur­thermore, this increase will also apply to consum­ers of K-Electric. Previous­ly, the federal government had sanctioned the appli­cation of uniform tariff quarterly adjustments for XWDISCOs and K-Electric consumers, as communi­cated in a letter dated Au­gust 22, 2023. The policy guidelines mandate that NEPRA should ensure the same tariff rationalization for K-Electric consumers as for XWDISCOs, with the same application period. It is important to note here that following these guide­lines, NEPRA had previ­ously permitted the appli­cation of the 4th quarterly adjustment of FY 2022-23 for XWDISCOs to be also applied to K-Electric con­sumers for the same peri­od. The power regulator, in a recent notification, stat­ed that the same quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.1502/kWh will be charged to K-Electric consumers, with recovery spanning the same three months. The power regulator has announced a positive ad­justment of Rs. 22,297 million for the first quar­ter of FY 2023-24. This ad­justment is based on vari­ations in Capacity charges, Variable O&M, addition­al recovery on Incremen­tal sales, Use of System Charges, Market Operator Fee, and the FCA impact on T&D losses. Meanwhile in hearing on the Feder­al Government motion re­lated to the hike of Rs 1.72 per unit for the consumers of K-Electric, Nepra offi­cials observed that the fed­eral government had ap­plied for increase in tariff under uniform tariff. The federal government had submitted a motion before the NEPRA seeking the implementation of quar­terly adjustments (QTA) of Re0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Electric consumers in three months.