Nine Christmas bazaars set up in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD - The district administration has set up nine Christmas bazaars in different areas of the district to facilitate the Christian community for shopping, especially essential items at discounted rates, ahead of their religious festival Christmas, being celebrated on December 25.

The bazaars will become functional from today (December 21) which will remain open daily from 9am to 5pm till December 24. The bazaars have been set up in St Anthony’s School, Model Town Christian Town Eidgah Road, Waraspura Pento Ground, Isanagari Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nusrat Colony near Shadab Colony, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire Brigade Office Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhamra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road, Samandri and Christian Colony, Shamsabad, Tandlianwala. The essential items including meat, poultry, flour, sugar, ghee would be available in bazaars at discounted rates to Christian community. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and District Officer Industries have been appointed focal persons to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in abundance in the Christmas bazaars.

CPO PROMISES FOOLPROOF SECURITY FOR CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia promised on Wednesday that foolproof security would be provided to all Christmas Bazaars, Churches and other Christmas celebrations. The CPO issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Christmas security, and said that Town SPs would be responsible for all kinds of Christmas activities including Christmas bazaars.

The town SPs and all station house officers were duty bound to ensure tight security arrangements for the bazaars besides visiting the churches, Christian localities, missionary schools, hospitals and other worship places of the Christian community to ensure tight and foolproof their security. Special police pickets would also be erected all at the entry and exit points of the district besides ensuring thorough body search of the suspects and enhancing police patrolling in sensitive area, he added.