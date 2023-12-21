Pakistan desires to broaden engagement with US: Gen Asim

Addressing US think-tanks, Army Chief says Islamabad eschews bloc politics n Says Pakistan always stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability, global peace n Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter nature of this dispute.
ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has made it clear that Pakistan eschews bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.
The Army Chief is on an official visit to the United States and engaged in a candid discourse with members of prominent US think-tanks and the media, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday.
The COAS, during the interaction, put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.
According to the ISPR, the Army Chief said that Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geo-economic perspective and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, eschews bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.
The COAS highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership. He highlighted that his interactions during the visit to the US with political and military leadership have been very positive and looking forward to further strengthening the relationship.
He also highlighted that Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security. “It has made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and will continue to fight till logical end, in line with the aspirations of people of Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted the Army Chief as having said on the occasion.
The COAS, according to the ISPR, also stressed upon the need for resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC Resolutions. He said, “Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area.” The COAS also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the US.