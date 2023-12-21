Pakistan, Iran call for joint efforts to end ongoing massacre in Gaza

President Dr. Arif Alvi and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi have underscored the need for coordinated efforts by the Islamic countries to bring an end to the ongoing massacre and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

During a telephonic conversation, Dr. Arif Alvi voiced deep concern over the dire situation in the occupied Palestine including Gaza as a result of ongoing Israeli aggression and occupation.

The President regretted that despite the deaths of over 19,000 Palestinians, the UN Security Council has failed to impose a ceasefire and bring an end to the unspeakable Israeli atrocities.

He appreciated the Iranian leadership for its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its support to the Palestinian cause.

The two leaders discussed bilateral economic cooperation.