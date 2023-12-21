Pakistan, Iran for joint efforts to end Gaza massacre

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi of Pakistan and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran have underscored the need for coordinated efforts by the Islamic countries to bring an end to the ongoing massacre and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In a telephone call on Wednesday, President Dr. Arif Alvi voiced deep concern over the dire situ­ation in the occupied Palestine including Gaza as a result of ongoing Israeli aggression and occupa­tion. He regretted that despite the deaths of over 19,000 Palestinians including women and chil­dren, the UN Security Council has failed to impose a ceasefire and bring an end to the unspeakable Is­raeli atrocities.

The President reiterated that a just solution to the Palestinian question based on an independent and contiguous Palestinian State with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as capital was critical for lasting peace in the Middle East. The President reaffirmed Paki­stan’s support to all diplomatic initiatives to this end and appreciated Iran’s concerns and initia­tives about the ongoing situation.