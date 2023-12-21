Pakistan’s top female climber sets her goal for next two years

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s top female mountaineer Naila Kiani has revealed her future plan, saying that she will be attempting to complete her feat of summiting world’s all the fourteen above 8000-metre peaks within next two years.

“Initially, I wanted to accomplish my target as soon as possible, but after the Shishapangma incident, I have changed my mind. Now I have decided to achieve the milestone a bit slower. Hopefully, I’ll complete my mission in two years,” Naila, who is the only Pakistani female to climb ten peaks above the height of 8000 meters told APP.

Naila faced a critical ethical dilemma on Shishapangma Mountain in October 2023, making a life-saving decision to move back just 400 meters below the summit after two climbers were lost. She prioritized ethics over ascent, ultimately sparing her and her team’s lives. “I believe human life should be prioritized over reaching the summit in the dangerous world of mountain climbing,” she maintained.

The year 2023 has been the most successful year for her as she became one of the only seven climbers in the world, who have climbed multiple peaks in six months. Naila, a former aerospace engineer, banker and a boxer, who took a unique path of scaling world’s highest peaks, was also honoured by the President of Pakistan in a conference held by Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Naila’s successful summits include Mount Everest (8,848 meters) in 2023, K2 (8,611 meters) in 2022, Lhotse (8,516 meters) in 2023, Nanga Parbat (8,126 meters) in 2023, Manaslu (8,163 meters) in 2023, Annapurna (8,091 meters) in 2023, Broad Peak (8,051 meters) in 2023, Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters) in 2021, Gasherbrum I (8,080 meters) in 2022, and Cho Oyu (8,188 meters) in 2023.

Despite her remarkable success, Naila acknowledges the challenges female athletes face in Pakistan. She highlighted the difficulty female athletes encounter in securing brand endorsements. In a poignant reflection, she refuses to compromise her integrity by aligning with brands that view her as merely a social media figure. She underscores the struggles faced by athletes and mountaineers, emphasizing that she would not settle for inadequate compensation.

Looking ahead, she is seeking additional sponsors to join her on this unprecedented journey to climb the last four peaks. Despite her numerous achievements, she recognizes the importance of continued support to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Naila emphasizes the critical role of family support, particularly her husband’s unwavering dedication in caring for their three and four-year-old daughters. In a world where she encountered robust foreign climbers, Naila became a trailblazer, standing tall as the first Pakistani female mountaineer to reach the world’s highest summits.

A crucial part of Naila’s success has been the support from her main sponsor, the BARD Foundation. Naila expressed a deep connection with it, describing the foundation as a family that played a pivotal role in her journey. She said Fauji Foundation and Sensodyne also stood by her side as supporters.