Party candidates take nomination papers in Mohmand district

MOHMAND - The process of collecting nomination papers continued in District Mohmand on Wednesday. Several notable figures, including former representatives and independent candidates, submitted their papers for various constituencies.
Among those submitting their nomination papers were PTI’s ex-MNA Sajid Mohmand, Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman, former JUI Senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad, ANP’s ex-MPA Nisar Mohmand, and ex-MPA Abbas-Ur-Rehman. Additionally, JUI-F’s Maulana Arif Haqqani, Arshad Bakhtiar, independent candidates like former MNA Malik Bilal Rehman, PTI’s Fakhr Alam, Amirullah Junaidi, Dr Israr, Malik Mehboob Sher, Qari Rahim Shah, Saeed Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Firdous Khan Safi, Pakistan People’s Party’s Abdul Waheed Khan, Dr Farooq Afzal of QWP, Zar Khan Safi of PML-N, and Razamin Khan of ANP also filed their nomination papers.
Specifically for the NA-26 constituency of Mohmand for the National Assembly, former PTI MNA Sajid Mohmand, Senator Hilal Rehman, Fakhr-e-Alam, independent candidate former MNA Bilal Rehman, and PPP’s Abdul Waheed Khan have obtained their nomination papers. Alongside them, PTI’s Dr Israr, Ameerullah Junaidi, and former JUI-F Senator Hafiz Rasheed have also secured their nomination papers.
Moving to the PK 68-II constituency, candidates like Senator Hilal-ur-Rahman, former MPA Abbas-ur-Rahman, PTI’s Fakhr Alam, independent candidate Abdul Rehman, PTI’s Dr Israr, and ANP’s Razmin Khan received their nomination papers from the Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand, Sajjad Hussain Afridi.
To date, 22 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-26 to the Returning Officer (RO), Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohmand-General Shakeel Ahmed. Additionally, eight candidates from Mohmand PK 67-1 have received their nomination papers from the office of Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand, Saddam Hussain.
From District Mohmand PK 68 Upper Mohmand, a total of 22 candidates have received their nomination papers from the office of Returning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Sajjad Hussain Afridi. A cumulative count of 30 candidates from two constituencies of the provincial assembly in Mohmand tribal district have received nomination papers thus far, with the submission deadline at 4:30 pm, as confirmed by Shakeel Ahmad, Returning Officer NA-26 Mohmand.
The preliminary final list of candidates is scheduled for release on December 23. The groundwork for the general election at the district level is ongoing, with Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq, DRO Mohmand, conducting a meeting with the political alliance, emphasizing strict adherence to rules and regulations.
Efforts have been directed towards transportation planning, polling staff training, and comprehensive security measures for both candidates and voters, emphasized Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq. He further urged the general public to maintain calmness during the elections, actively engage in political activities, and prioritize personal security alongside the safety of contesting candidates.