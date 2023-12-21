Party candidates take nomination papers in Mohmand district

MOHMAND - The process of collecting nomi­nation papers continued in Dis­trict Mohmand on Wednesday. Several notable figures, includ­ing former representatives and independent candidates, sub­mitted their papers for various constituencies.

Among those submitting their nomination papers were PTI’s ex-MNA Sajid Mohmand, Sena­tor Hilal-ur-Rehman, former JUI Senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad, ANP’s ex-MPA Nisar Mohmand, and ex-MPA Abbas-Ur-Rehman. Additionally, JUI-F’s Maulana Arif Haqqani, Arshad Bakhtiar, independent candidates like former MNA Malik Bilal Reh­man, PTI’s Fakhr Alam, Amirul­lah Junaidi, Dr Israr, Malik Me­hboob Sher, Qari Rahim Shah, Saeed Khan of Jamaat-e-Isla­mi Pakistan, Firdous Khan Safi, Pakistan People’s Party’s Abdul Waheed Khan, Dr Farooq Afzal of QWP, Zar Khan Safi of PML-N, and Razamin Khan of ANP also filed their nomination papers.

Specifically for the NA-26 con­stituency of Mohmand for the National Assembly, former PTI MNA Sajid Mohmand, Senator Hilal Rehman, Fakhr-e-Alam, independent candidate former MNA Bilal Rehman, and PPP’s Abdul Waheed Khan have ob­tained their nomination papers. Alongside them, PTI’s Dr Israr, Ameerullah Junaidi, and former JUI-F Senator Hafiz Rasheed have also secured their nomina­tion papers.

Moving to the PK 68-II con­stituency, candidates like Sen­ator Hilal-ur-Rahman, former MPA Abbas-ur-Rahman, PTI’s Fakhr Alam, independent candi­date Abdul Rehman, PTI’s Dr Is­rar, and ANP’s Razmin Khan re­ceived their nomination papers from the Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand, Sajjad Hussain Afridi.

To date, 22 candidates have submitted their nomination pa­pers for the National Assembly constituency NA-26 to the Re­turning Officer (RO), Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Mo­hmand-General Shakeel Ahmed. Additionally, eight candidates from Mohmand PK 67-1 have received their nomination pa­pers from the office of Return­ing Officer (RO), Assistant Com­missioner Lower Mohmand, Saddam Hussain.

From District Mohmand PK 68 Upper Mohmand, a total of 22 candidates have received their nomination papers from the of­fice of Returning Officer, Assis­tant Commissioner Upper Mo­hmand Sajjad Hussain Afridi. A cumulative count of 30 candi­dates from two constituencies of the provincial assembly in Mo­hmand tribal district have re­ceived nomination papers thus far, with the submission dead­line at 4:30 pm, as confirmed by Shakeel Ahmad, Returning Of­ficer NA-26 Mohmand.

The preliminary final list of candidates is scheduled for re­lease on December 23. The groundwork for the gener­al election at the district lev­el is ongoing, with Dr Ehtish­am-ul-Haq, DRO Mohmand, conducting a meeting with the political alliance, emphasizing strict adherence to rules and regulations.

Efforts have been directed towards transportation plan­ning, polling staff training, and comprehensive security meas­ures for both candidates and voters, emphasized Dr Ehtish­am-ul-Haq. He further urged the general public to maintain calmness during the elections, actively engage in political ac­tivities, and prioritize personal security alongside the safety of contesting candidates.