PAS under-training officers call on KP Chief Secretary

PESHAWAR - A delegation of Pakistan Administra­tive Service under-training officers met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary today. The session aimed to exchange insights, enhancing their preparedness for future public ser­vice roles. Topics discussed included administrative strategies, civic en­gagement, and effective communica­tion in addressing community needs.

Expressing confidence in the of­ficers’ capabilities, the Chief Secre­tary encouraged continued pursuit of excellence. The session saw the participation of the Secretary Estab­lishment, Secretary Planning and De­velopment Department, and a Mem­ber of the Board of Revenue.

Highlighting the importance of fair and transparent elections, the Chief Secretary emphasized optimal re­source utilization for this purpose. Participants concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude for the guid­ance and pledging to fulfill their re­sponsibilities diligently.