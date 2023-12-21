PAS under-training officers call on KP Chief Secretary

PESHAWAR - A delegation of Pakistan Administrative Service under-training officers met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary today. The session aimed to exchange insights, enhancing their preparedness for future public service roles. Topics discussed included administrative strategies, civic engagement, and effective communication in addressing community needs.
Expressing confidence in the officers’ capabilities, the Chief Secretary encouraged continued pursuit of excellence. The session saw the participation of the Secretary Establishment, Secretary Planning and Development Department, and a Member of the Board of Revenue.
Highlighting the importance of fair and transparent elections, the Chief Secretary emphasized optimal resource utilization for this purpose. Participants concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude for the guidance and pledging to fulfill their responsibilities diligently.