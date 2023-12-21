PBC, SCBA reservations won’t delay polls

ISLAMABAD - Though Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) raised concerns over the conduct of the CEC regarding election procedures and delimi­tation process, the le­gal and constitutional experts believed that it would not lead to delay in the February polls. The representatives of legal bodies the other day [Tuesday] not only expressed concerns over purported dis­crepancies in election procedures but also demanded the removal of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja for the sake of free and fair elections. There has already been a lot of uncertainty about upcoming general elec­tions as till the issuance of election schedule by the electoral watchdog the politicians were not formally starting their election campaign. These concerns by PBC and SCBA have created a dubiety about delay in polls but the division in lawyers associations and their statements make some clarity. “The clear division in the law­yers over the stance ad­opted in the statement [by PBC and SCBA] has made it ineffective by now,” said former Sec­retary ECP Kanwar Dil­shad , talking to The Na­tion. Dilshad was of the view that the upcoming general election would not delay at this stage as even election schedule has been announced. All the major political par­ties have not asked to change CEC in the recent past, he said. Sharing his comment with this newspaper, PTI legal counsel Shoaib Shaheen said though the role of electoral watchdog was questionable with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saaf [PTI]. “PTI also has concerns about delimi­tation of constituen­cies and other matters but we are amazed our these concerns raised by these bodies,” he said , mentioning that if at this stage the Chief Election Commissioner was removed the act­ing can take the charge. “This change, I don’t think so, will lead to de­lay in the polls,” he com­mented.