People demonstrate generous support for 3rd Shaukat Khanum Hospital

KARACHI-At a fundraising event organised in DHA City Karachi, a large number of supporters donated generously for Pakistan’s third and largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre being built in Karachi. CEO of the hospital Dr Faisal Sultan and CMO Dr Aasim Yusuf gave a site tour to the attendees. Brigadier (Retired) Mehmood Ali Babri, Secretary DHA City Karachi, addressed the audience and assured possible support for the cause in the future as well. On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan gave an update about the project and said that after completion of the grey structure, finishing work is ongoing and it is our collective responsibility to help complete the project. He said that the economic challenges and inflation has affected the project, taking the total project cost to around Rs 30 billion; however, despite these issues, his team is determined to open the hospital within the next two years and bring this state-of-the-art specialist cancer hospital, with all services under one roof, closer to the people of Sindh and Balochistan. He shared that Rs. 19 billion are still needed to complete the project.

, “We have faith in the support of the Pakistanis around the world who have built the two Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, and are sustaining these for the past three decades where over 75 percent of patients are provided treatment free of charge. We know that our people will step forward to help inaugurate the third hospital as well.” He said that this year, the hospital also achieved QOPI certification, which demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to quality treatment for all.

People were encouraged to support the new hospital by becoming a Founding Donor, dedicating a room in honour or memory of a loved one, or by giving any amount of their choice. In the end, millions of rupees were donated by the generous people of Karachi who played their role towards building hope, step by step, for cancer patients of Sindh and Southern Balochistan. In the end, Dr Faisal thanked all the generous supporters and especially, the management of the DHA City Karachi for making it a successful event.