Thursday, December 21, 2023
People term election as pivotal for progress

APP
December 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The people from Nowshera district have termed gen­eral elections as pivotal for the country’s prog­ress and prosperity.

In a random survey on Wednesday, they said February 8 elections were very important for the country and democ­racy. The general elec­tion would help address the issues of unemploy­ment, price hike, and se­curity issues, besides streamlining the unsta­ble economic condition of the country.

The people from Now­shera said, “The country will move forward only through transparent bal­loting. To go along with the world, they said in time and fair elections were prerequisite for our country. Through an elect­ed democratic govern­ment, relations with other countries will be strength­ened and business deals will be made possible.”

