Friday, December 22, 2023
PFA lodges FIR against owner of factory

Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a ‘Nimko’ production unit over violations of the provincial food regulations during a raid on Lakhodair Road in Shalimar Town. While the raiding team also discarded 8,000kg of substandard nimko and 2,000 litres of substandard oil. The authority took action against the factory under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javed. The DG said that substandard nimko was being prepared with inferior-quality oil, loose colours and hazardous chemicals. He said that the authority also witnessed the usage of rusty mixing machines, the presence of insects, dirty floors and poor cleanliness arrangements in the production area.

