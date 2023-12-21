PML-N initiates nomination process for Feb 8th polls

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has offi­cially directed candidates across the country to sub­mit their nomination papers to contest the upcom­ing General Elections scheduled for February 8th.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PML-N Secre­tary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that party President Shehbaz Sharif has extended for­mal permission to aspirants seeking party tickets to submit their nomination papers across all national and provincial assembly constituencies. Acknowl­edging the significance of the impending elections, Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that the party is actively facilitating potential candidates to partici­pate in the electoral process. In accordance with the instructions provided by Shehbaz Sharif, candidates aspiring to contest on PML-N tickets are urged to submit their nomination papers promptly following the announcement of the election schedule.

Marriyam said that PML-N endorsed candidates will step forward to represent the party in the re­spective constituencies, while other PML-N candi­dates would withdraw their nomination in favor of the party ticket holder. Emphasizing the democrat­ic values of the party, Marriyum Aurangzeb reiter­ated that the withdrawal of nomination papers by candidates in the absence of a party ticket is a stra­tegic move to ensure the strongest representation for PML-N in each constituency. She said that party president Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting on Wednes­day directed all hopeful candidates to initiate the submission of their nomination papers. This pro­active measure has been taken in anticipation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s forthcom­ing schedule for the filing and collection of nomi­nation papers. The PML-N spokesperson said that the instructions issued by the party’s Central In­formation Secretariat outline the necessary steps for candidates, emphasizing the submission of nomination papers to the relevant returning offi­cers. Shehbaz Sharif has mandated that candidates also submit their affidavits to the respective party district president by December 22.

She said that the parliamentary board of PML-N has diligently scrutinized candidates who applied for party tickets nationwide. The final decision on the selection of candidates for specific seats will now rest with the party leadership. Following this decision, PML-N will promptly issue the party tick­ets to the chosen candidates, she concluded.