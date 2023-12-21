PML-N leaders slam elements trying to make ECP controversial

LAHORE - Deputy Secretary General of the PML-N Attaullah Tarar Wednesday said that criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had become a common practice, emphasizing that the constitutional body remained entirely unbiased despite pressures. Speaking to reporters here, he acknowledged his party’s reservations regarding delimitations but clarified that this did not indicate a lack of confidence in the ECP. Tarar emphasized the unwavering impartiality of the country’s top electoral body. Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior leader of the party, strongly criticized those attempting to create controversy around the ECP and the upcoming elections. He commended the Supreme Court for thwarting attempts to delay the polls. Terming it a conspiracy by the PTI, Khan asserted that the Constitution empowered the electoral body to conduct free and fair elections in the country.