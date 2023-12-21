PML-N leaders slam elements trying to make ECP controversial

LAHORE - Dep­uty Secretary General of the PML-N Attaullah Tarar Wednes­day said that criticizing the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) had become a com­mon practice, emphasizing that the constitutional body re­mained entirely unbiased de­spite pressures. Speaking to re­porters here, he acknowledged his party’s reservations regard­ing delimitations but clarified that this did not indicate a lack of confidence in the ECP. Tarar emphasized the unwavering im­partiality of the country’s top electoral body. Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior leader of the par­ty, strongly criticized those at­tempting to create controversy around the ECP and the upcom­ing elections. He commended the Supreme Court for thwart­ing attempts to delay the polls. Terming it a conspiracy by the PTI, Khan asserted that the Con­stitution empowered the elec­toral body to conduct free and fair elections in the country.