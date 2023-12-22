Police fine 4.8 million traffic violators in 2023

LAHORE - Lahore Traffic Police found 4.8 million people violators of traffic rules and 2.2 million motorists were issued tickets for not keeping helmets during current year 2023 in the provincial capital. According to Lahore Traffic Police’s statistics for 2023, a total of 2.264 million motorcyclists were issued tickets for not wearing helmets while 52 were fined for driving without license. City Traffic Officer, Ammara Athar, stated that 2,023,000 vehicles were penalized for violations such as lane cutting, stop-line infringement, and zebra crossing violations. Additionally, 1,200,000 violators were caught for improper parking. During the current year, Lahore residents committed 85,000 instances of one-way violations, leading to enforcement actions against 63,000 vehicles disrupting traffic flow. Ammara Athar highlighted that 39,000 vehicles faced consequences for disregarding red signals, 31,000 for not wearing seat belts, 48,000 for mobile phone use while driving, 49,000 for dangerous driving, 4,000 for tinted windows, and 136,000 for other violations. The CTO Lahore emphasized that the purpose of these actions was not just to generate revenue but to instill discipline in the citizens and ensure effective implementation of traffic laws. The focus is on enhancing urban behavior rather than merely collecting fines.

