Population peril

Overpopulation looms large in Pakistan, currently ranked as the fifth most populous country globally, with 231.4 million citizens. Projections indicate a staggering increase to 262.96 million in 2030 and a further rise to 338.01 million in 2050. This alarming situation is compounded by a fertility rate of 3.4 births per woman, making Pakistan the third-largest contributor to global population growth, with an annual increase of about 53 million.
Several factors contribute to this population explosion, including inadequate female education, low contraceptive prevalence, limited awareness of birth control, early marriages, and a cultural preference for sons. The demographic composition reveals that 74.22% of Pakistan’s population is below the age of 35, raising concerns about unemployment, particularly given the 59.7% unemployment rate among those below 35.
The implications of such rapid population growth are profound. Famine, water scarcity, increased demand for resources, environmental degradation, global warming, and pollution become pressing issues. As responsible citizens, it is crucial to raise awareness about birth control, contraceptives, and family planning. Initiatives such as consensual marital relations education in schools, promoting the use of birth control products, and creating awareness about women’s rights are vital steps.
Population control is a long-term challenge that requires persistent efforts, ongoing research, and effective governance. Political parties must align their approaches to address this challenge, fostering improved and equitable prospects for all. Establishing family health clinics and enhancing awareness among women about their rights are additional measures that can contribute to sustainable development and a well-governed population.
Leadership should recognize the importance of managing a limited, inclusive, and well-governed population for sustainable development and equality.
MUSFIRAH SALEEM,
Karachi.