Population peril

Overpopulation looms large in Pakistan, currently ranked as the fifth most populous country globally, with 231.4 million citi­zens. Projections indicate a stag­gering increase to 262.96 mil­lion in 2030 and a further rise to 338.01 million in 2050. This alarming situation is compound­ed by a fertility rate of 3.4 births per woman, making Pakistan the third-largest contributor to global population growth, with an annual increase of about 53 million.

Several factors contribute to this population explosion, including inadequate female education, low contraceptive prevalence, limited awareness of birth control, early marriages, and a cultural prefer­ence for sons. The demographic composition reveals that 74.22% of Pakistan’s population is below the age of 35, raising concerns about unemployment, particular­ly given the 59.7% unemployment rate among those below 35.

The implications of such rapid population growth are profound. Famine, water scarcity, increased demand for resources, environ­mental degradation, global warm­ing, and pollution become pressing issues. As responsible citizens, it is crucial to raise awareness about birth control, contraceptives, and family planning. Initiatives such as consensual marital relations edu­cation in schools, promoting the use of birth control products, and creating awareness about wom­en’s rights are vital steps.

Population control is a long-term challenge that requires persistent efforts, ongoing research, and ef­fective governance. Political parties must align their approaches to ad­dress this challenge, fostering im­proved and equitable prospects for all. Establishing family health clinics and enhancing awareness among women about their rights are addi­tional measures that can contribute to sustainable development and a well-governed population.

Leadership should recognize the importance of managing a limited, inclusive, and well-governed pop­ulation for sustainable develop­ment and equality.

MUSFIRAH SALEEM,

Karachi.