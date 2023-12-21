PRCS organizes blood donation camp at Turkiye embassy

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Turkish Red Crescent Society organized Blood Donation Drive at the Turkish Embassy here on Wednesday.

The event took place in the beautifully decorated hall at the Embassy of Turkiye and witnessed an enthusiastic response, with numerous Turkish individuals from diverse walks of life coming together to contribute to this noble cause. Diplomats, representatives from PRCS, TRC, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, and volunteers participated in the event, generously donating blood at the camp. Notably, the occasion also commemorated the 76th Foundation Day of PRCS.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, His Excellency Dr. Mehmet Paçaci (Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan), Dr. Maen Khreasat, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan in Pakistan were among the dignitaries who contributed to this blood donation initiative. A total of 36 individuals donated blood during the drive, expected to yield red blood cells, plasma, and FFPs, ultimately benefiting 108 people.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, emphasized the significance of saving lives through blood donation and highlighted the crucial role regular blood donations play in assisting patients in need. He underscored the importance of the 76th Foundation Day of PRCS, an organization dedicated to aiding communities and alleviating the plight of the vulnerable in Pakistan since its establishment in 1947. Chairman Laghari urged people, particularly the youth, to actively participate in blood donation to make a difference.

Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, expressed appreciation for everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

He reiterated the commitment to initiatives supporting the well-being and health of individuals in Pakistan and beyond, while also extending congratulations to PRCS on its 76th Foundation Day.

Mr. Ergest LIMKA, Head of Delegation of TRC, extended gratitude to all donors, emphasizing the powerful impact of blood donation in saving lives and serving humanity.

Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC in Pakistan, commended PRCS on its 76th Foundation Day and the organization of the blood donation drive. He acknowledged PRCS’s commendable efforts in rescue and relief, blood donation initiatives, health and WASH activities, volunteerism, and climate action, pledging IFRC’s steadfast support for PRCS in achieving its objectives for a sustainable future.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Regional Blood Donor Centre, renowned for its responsible supply of safe and high-quality blood to the community, operates under a safe blood program that upholds the principles of altruism and voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation.

The Embassy of Turkiye expressed appreciation for everyone contributing to the event’s success and reiterated its commitment to initiatives promoting the well-being and health of individuals in Pakistan and beyond.