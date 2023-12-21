‘Prime Zone Ltd’ not registered with SECP  

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has observed that M/s Prime Zone and its owner, Imran Butt, are involved in offering illegal deposit and investment schemes to the public by promising unrealistic monthly returns in the name of LPG trading. The entity is operating social media pages with the title “Prime Zone Ltd.” and giving a false impression of being a registered company. The public is hereby informed that no company with the name and style of ‘Prime Zone Ltd’ is registered with the SECP. Prime Zone is neither a registered entity nor is it allowed to accept deposits or investments from the public. The public is hereby warned not to deposit/ invest funds with Prime Zone and its owner Imran Butt in whatsoever form and whatsoever arrangement. SECP has initiated legal proceedings against the involved persons.