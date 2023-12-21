Protesters block highway after gang kidnaps man, young son in Kandhkot

SUKKUR-A gang of dacoits kidnapped a man, his young son and one of their three companions after intercepting their mini-truck laden with cattle heads.

Officials at the Tang¬wani police station of Kandhkot-Kashmore district said that the incident reportedly took place while the riders -- 40-year-old Riaz Gadhi and 28-year-old Zahid Hussain Gadhi were transporting the animals from Rajanpur to Quetta. Riaz’s seven-year-old son, Rafique, and two other persons were also accompanying them, they said. According to the kidnap victims’ relatives, the gang left the two persons, who were not identified, at the crime scene, Bajarabad Stop, along the Indus Highway.

The angry relatives rushed to the Bajarabad bus stop after receiving the information and proceeded to the Manhji bus stop along the Kandhkot-Thull road to hold a demonstration blocking it for several hours. Residents of the nearby localities also joined in the protest.

Ajmal Gadhi, Khadim Hussain, Ghulam Hussain Gadhi and other protesters told the media that the victims hailed from Rajanpur, and condemned the area police of having failed to protect the life and property of citizens. They demanded immediate action to get the hostages freed.

A day earlier, a large number of furious people had blocked the highway section running parallel to the main bus stand to block commuters’ access to Manjhi and Thull towns, disrupting the vehicular traffic on the Sindh-Balochistan route over the kidnapping of two shopkeepers by another gang of dacoits near Tangwani town.

They told the media that the shopkeepers, Ghulam Rasool Bakhrani and Mansoor Pathan, were on their way to Tangwani when they were taken away at gun point.

They alleged that the area police remained unmoved while the outlaws committed the heinous crime.

Dera Sarki SHO Moha¬mmad Bakhsh Naich along with a police team went to the troubled spot and assured the protesters that the victims would be recovered soon as the area had been cordoned off and a hunt for the gangsters was under way.

Some of the protesters resorted to aerial firing during the course of the protest but others caught hold of them and manhandled them. One of the unruly suspects was handed over to the police.