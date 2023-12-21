PTI accuses police, admin of harassing its candidates

ISLAMABAD - As December 22 has been fixed as the last date for submission of nomination papers for the February 8 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday hurled allegations at the police and district administration for raiding houses of its candidates with nomination papers being snatched from them by the uniformed officials. The beleaguered party of former prime minister Imran Khan also accused the police of arresting the proposers and seconders of its candidates to keep them out of the election race. At least two leaders of the party also confirmed that incarcerated PTI founding chairman Khan will contest elections from three National Assembly constituencies — Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad – amid hopes that the higher court would suspend his conviction in the Toshakhana gifts case.
A number of PTI candidates publicly accused the Punjab Police for snatching nomination papers from them. Barrister Umair Niazi was the first one to say that the police snatched his nomination papers for NA constituency in Mianwali from his father Ziaullah Niazi. Another PTI candidate Shaukat Mahmood Basra from district Bahawalnagar (NA-163) also hurled similar allegations in a video statement by saying that police snatched his nomination papers from his lawyers and supporters and thrashed them. Appealing to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa to take notice of the situation, he said, “Tell us from where they can get nomination papers. Whether this is not our constitutional and legal right that we can submit our nomination papers?” Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan lashed out at the police and district administration for raiding houses of PTI candidates without warrants, urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to put a break on these alleged “illegal and engineered pre-poll rigging actions” against his party’s candidates immediately.
In a strongly-worded statement, the PTI secretary general said that reports were coming in from across Pakistan and especially Punjab of actions and threats against PTI candidates, their proposers and seconders.