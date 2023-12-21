PTI accuses police, admin of harassing its candidates

ISLAMABAD - As December 22 has been fixed as the last date for submission of nomination papers for the February 8 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday hurled allega­tions at the police and dis­trict administration for raid­ing houses of its candidates with nomination papers be­ing snatched from them by the uniformed officials. The beleaguered party of former prime minister Imran Khan also accused the police of arresting the proposers and second­ers of its candidates to keep them out of the elec­tion race. At least two leaders of the party also con­firmed that incarcerated PTI founding chairman Khan will contest elections from three Nation­al Assembly constituencies — Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad – amid hopes that the higher court would suspend his conviction in the Toshakhana gifts case.

A number of PTI candidates publicly accused the Punjab Police for snatching nomination papers from them. Barrister Umair Niazi was the first one to say that the police snatched his nomination pa­pers for NA constituency in Mianwali from his fa­ther Ziaullah Niazi. Another PTI candidate Shau­kat Mahmood Basra from district Bahawalnagar (NA-163) also hurled similar allegations in a video statement by saying that police snatched his nomi­nation papers from his lawyers and supporters and thrashed them. Appealing to Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa to take notice of the situation, he said, “Tell us from where they can get nomination papers. Whether this is not our consti­tutional and legal right that we can submit our nom­ination papers?” Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan lashed out at the police and dis­trict administration for raiding houses of PTI can­didates without warrants, urging the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to put a break on these alleged “illegal and engineered pre-poll rigging ac­tions” against his party’s candidates immediately.

In a strongly-worded statement, the PTI secre­tary general said that reports were coming in from across Pakistan and especially Punjab of actions and threats against PTI candidates, their propos­ers and seconders.