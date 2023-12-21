ROs take oath for upcoming elections

KHYBER - The oath-taking cer­emony for the Returning Officers (ROs) assigned to oversee the upcoming general elections for national and provincial assembly seats took place at the Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Khyber office.

DC Khyber, Sanaullah, along with District Election Commissioner Shahid Ali, administered the oath to the appointed officials.

According to a press release, Additional DC (Fi­nance) Hasseb-ur-Rehman was appointed as the re­turning officer for the national assembly seat NA-27. Assistant Commissioners (AC) Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, AC Bara Shahbuddin, AC Jamrud Dr. Amir Zeb, and officers from various departments, includ­ing education and administration, were assigned du­ties as returning officers for provincial assemblies’ seats PK-69, 70, and 71. Subsequently, the Return­ing Officers (ROs) for NA-27 and PK-69, 70, and 71 issued notices last evening, citing the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s directives. Candidates are al­lowed to submit their nomination papers from De­cember 20th to December 22nd, 2023. The scrutiny of documents will take place from December 24th to December 30th. On January 12th, 2024, a candidate can withdraw their candidature. Election symbols will be allotted on January 13th, and the general elec­tion is scheduled to be held on February 8th, 2024.