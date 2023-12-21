ROs take oath for upcoming elections

KHYBER - The oath-taking ceremony for the Returning Officers (ROs) assigned to oversee the upcoming general elections for national and provincial assembly seats took place at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber office.
DC Khyber, Sanaullah, along with District Election Commissioner Shahid Ali, administered the oath to the appointed officials.
According to a press release, Additional DC (Finance) Hasseb-ur-Rehman was appointed as the returning officer for the national assembly seat NA-27. Assistant Commissioners (AC) Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, AC Bara Shahbuddin, AC Jamrud Dr. Amir Zeb, and officers from various departments, including education and administration, were assigned duties as returning officers for provincial assemblies’ seats PK-69, 70, and 71. Subsequently, the Returning Officers (ROs) for NA-27 and PK-69, 70, and 71 issued notices last evening, citing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s directives. Candidates are allowed to submit their nomination papers from December 20th to December 22nd, 2023. The scrutiny of documents will take place from December 24th to December 30th. On January 12th, 2024, a candidate can withdraw their candidature. Election symbols will be allotted on January 13th, and the general election is scheduled to be held on February 8th, 2024.