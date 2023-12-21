Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ROs take oath for upcoming elections

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  The oath-taking cer­emony for the Returning Officers (ROs) assigned to oversee the upcoming general elections for national and provincial assembly seats took place at the Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Khyber office.

DC Khyber, Sanaullah, along with District Election Commissioner Shahid Ali, administered the oath to the appointed officials.

According to a press release, Additional DC (Fi­nance) Hasseb-ur-Rehman was appointed as the re­turning officer for the national assembly seat NA-27. Assistant Commissioners (AC) Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, AC Bara Shahbuddin, AC Jamrud Dr. Amir Zeb, and officers from various departments, includ­ing education and administration, were assigned du­ties as returning officers for provincial assemblies’ seats PK-69, 70, and 71. Subsequently, the Return­ing Officers (ROs) for NA-27 and PK-69, 70, and 71 issued notices last evening, citing the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s directives. Candidates are al­lowed to submit their nomination papers from De­cember 20th to December 22nd, 2023. The scrutiny of documents will take place from December 24th to December 30th. On January 12th, 2024, a candidate can withdraw their candidature. Election symbols will be allotted on January 13th, and the general elec­tion is scheduled to be held on February 8th, 2024.

Naqvi orders land allocation for smart police stations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1703107276.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023