SCCI president participates in meeting of board of administrators

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik participated in the 84th meeting of the board of administrators of the Export Development Fund (EDF) chaired by Federal Commerce, Industries and Production Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz. According to the SCCI, the meeting reviewed and deliberated on various submissions focused on the promotion of exports. During the proceedings, funds for the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) project were approved, signifying a significant advancement. Additionally, the inclusion of the sports and leather sectors in the Engineering and Healthcare Show 2024 received unanimous approval, marking a pivotal development for these industries. Further enhancing Abdul Ghafoor Malik’s involvement, he was appointed to the Audit Committee and a Dedicated Committee to oversee affairs of the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) while Ejaz Khokhar was made the member of HR Committee and Tannery Zone Committee.