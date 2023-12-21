Thursday, December 21, 2023
Section 144 imposed on sale of illegal sim cards

December 21, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The District Administration of Khyber has implemented Section 144 to crack­down on the unauthorized sale of mo­bile SIM cards. This directive includes a ban on the sale of SIM cards through unauthorized channels, requiring ex­plicit permission from relevant compa­nies for such sales.

Stringent measures have been man­dated, including the confiscation of all unauthorized SIM cards and registra­tion equipment. Legal action will be taken against individuals found en­gaged in the illicit sale of SIM cards. Furthermore, steps have been taken to prevent the misuse of fingerprints on SIM cards by unauthorized entities.

The enforcement of Section 144 is immediate and will be effective for a duration of 2 months. Any violation will lead to legal consequences, with the District Police empowered to take action under Section 188 of Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code against of­fenders

