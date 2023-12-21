Semifinals lineup confirmed for Hamadan Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE - The semifinal lineup of the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung, has been confirmed, following intense league round matches played on Wednesday. In a decisive turn of events, Remounts and FG/Din Polo from Pool B secured their spots in the semifinals, joining Newage Cables and Rijas Polo from Pool A, setting the stage for exhilarating clashes on Friday. The first semifinal will be contested between Remounts and Rijas Polo while in the second semifinal, FG/Din Polo will compete against Newage Cables.

The pivotal match on Wednesday witnessed FG/Din Polo triumphing over Remounts with a scoreline of 9-7. Juan Cruz Greguol emerged as the star performer for FG/Din Polo, showcasing exceptional skills with seven goals, supported by Mian Abbas Mukhtar’s two goals. Lao Abelenda also played a pivotal role, contributing an impressive six goals, while Mohammed Naeem scored one goal for Remounts. In the second match of the day, DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel secured a convincing victory against Newage Cables, triumphing with a scoreline of 9-5. Nicholas Roberts led the charge with four goals, while Daniyal Sheikh and Saim Abbas each contributed two goals and Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas added one goal to seal the win for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel. For Newage Cables, Muhammad Ali Malik impressed with three goals, while Amirreza Behboudi struck two goals.