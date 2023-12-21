Seminar held to tackle growing impact of climate change on public health

PESHAWAR - Evidence for Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a one-day seminar for health man­agers to tackle the growing impact of climate change on public health. The event united key stakeholders, including Dr. Shaukat Ali, Direc­tor General of Health Services, and Dr. Arshad Roghani, Director of Public Health, alongside representatives from district health offices and regulatory bodies across the province.

Dr. Shaukat Ali emphasized Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s vulnerability to climatic varia­tions, highlighting adverse effects on public health. The seminar addressed the rise in in­fluenza-like diseases, waterborne infections, and pneumonia attributed to changing cli­mate conditions.

Commending the successful control of den­gue, Dr. Shaukat Ali showcased Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa as a pioneer in developing a robust health security action plan, marking a signifi­cant step towards building a climate-resilient healthcare system. During his address, Dr. Shaukat Ali stressed the need for establish­ing and activating primary health centers, in­cluding rural and Basic Health Units. Despite economic constraints, he assured that no dis­trict would face shortages of essential medi­cations and funds.

Acknowledging district health offices, medical officers, directors, and health work­ers as crucial contributors, Dr. Shaukat Ali disclosed ongoing efforts to release a sub­stantial 100% budget for medications, en­suring unhindered access to medical servic­es in district and tehsil headquarters.

In his concluding remarks, he urged dis­trict health officers to secure 90% of their budget from hospitals, emphasizing the ur­gency of revising diagnostic test rates stag­nant since 1996. Stressing the importance of a sustained policy framework, he suggested DHOs or directors remain in their positions for a minimum of two years.

Dr. Shaukat Ali directed DHOs to provide a list of doctors who have taken leaves to initiate private practices in front of hospitals. These doctors will be urged to revoke their leaves. A comprehensive survey assessing medication needs in districts has been conducted, and upon budget allocation, the procurement and delivery of medications will be streamlined.