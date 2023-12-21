Seminar held to tackle growing impact of climate change on public health

PESHAWAR - Evidence for Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a one-day seminar for health managers to tackle the growing impact of climate change on public health. The event united key stakeholders, including Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General of Health Services, and Dr. Arshad Roghani, Director of Public Health, alongside representatives from district health offices and regulatory bodies across the province.
Dr. Shaukat Ali emphasized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s vulnerability to climatic variations, highlighting adverse effects on public health. The seminar addressed the rise in influenza-like diseases, waterborne infections, and pneumonia attributed to changing climate conditions.
Commending the successful control of dengue, Dr. Shaukat Ali showcased Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a pioneer in developing a robust health security action plan, marking a significant step towards building a climate-resilient healthcare system. During his address, Dr. Shaukat Ali stressed the need for establishing and activating primary health centers, including rural and Basic Health Units. Despite economic constraints, he assured that no district would face shortages of essential medications and funds.
Acknowledging district health offices, medical officers, directors, and health workers as crucial contributors, Dr. Shaukat Ali disclosed ongoing efforts to release a substantial 100% budget for medications, ensuring unhindered access to medical services in district and tehsil headquarters.
In his concluding remarks, he urged district health officers to secure 90% of their budget from hospitals, emphasizing the urgency of revising diagnostic test rates stagnant since 1996. Stressing the importance of a sustained policy framework, he suggested DHOs or directors remain in their positions for a minimum of two years.
Dr. Shaukat Ali directed DHOs to provide a list of doctors who have taken leaves to initiate private practices in front of hospitals. These doctors will be urged to revoke their leaves. A comprehensive survey assessing medication needs in districts has been conducted, and upon budget allocation, the procurement and delivery of medications will be streamlined.