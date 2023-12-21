Shadab Khan ‘joins’ Punjab Police

LAHORE - Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has be­come the latest cricketer to join a law enforce­ment agency (LEA), it emerged Wednesday. In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, the Punjab Police said Shadab has become part of the Punjab Police af­ter the province’s top cop, Dr Usman Anwar, awarded him with the honorary rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The statement mentioned that Shadab has been appointed as the provincial police’s brand ambassador. It added that, following his appointment, he was also informed about the working of different de­partments. In response to the development, Sha­dab said he was excited to become part of the provincial police force.

“It is an honour for me to be appointed as a brand ambassador by Punjab IG. I am very happy to be a part of Punjab Police,” he add­ed. Shadab has been rested as he suffered an injury. In a press con­ference a day earlier, Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announced that he would not be part of the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. “Shadab Khan is a very important member of Pakistan T20 cricket. Unfortunately he suffered an ankle in­jury during the National T20 and requires two further weeks of rehab. After that, he’ll be avail­able to bowl.” It is worth mentioning that pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been awarded honorary police titles.