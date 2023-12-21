Thursday, December 21, 2023
Sindh DGPR visits various SID directorates  

December 21, 2023
KARACHI - Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Sindh Muhammad Saleem Khan on Wednesday visited various Directorates of Information Department. DG Public Relations issued instructions to the officers and staff on this occasion and asked them to perform their official duties in a responsible manner. He said it should be the prime task of the information department to inform the public about all the projects of the Sindh government through the media and for the purpose, the officers of all the departments were employing print, electronic and social media to inform the public about the ongoing development projects in the province. In his visit, DGPR Sindh Muhammad Saleem Khan also visited the offices of Directorate of Admin and Accounts, Directorate of Advertisement, Directorate of Press Information, Directorate of Publication, Directorate of Films, Directorate of R&R and office of Section Officer. He inquired about the office affairs from the officers and staff and issued necessary instructions on the spot. 

