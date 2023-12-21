Thursday, December 21, 2023
Social media platform X down for users globally

Web Desk
11:55 AM | December 21, 2023
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said “Welcome to X!”

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said “Waiting for posts.”

Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

