Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet’s 100th birth anniversary

December 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Informa­tion, Broadcasting and Parlia­mentary Affairs Murtaza Solan­gi on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of great Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Ja­mal Shah, as well as Federal Min­ister for Education and Profes­sional Training Madad Ali Sindhi were also present in the meeting, which was attended by senior of­ficers of different ministries. 

It was decided to hold a colour­ful event for paying tribute to the great Sindhi poet.

During the meeting, Murtaza Solangi said Shaikh Ayaz was a prominent figure in the Sindhi literature. He began his liter­ary journey with the Urdu poet­ry and later excelled in the Sin­dhi poetry, achieving the highest recognition for his poetic work, he added. 

Minister Jamal Shah highlight­ed Shaikh Ayaz’s contributions to the Sindhi literature, particularly poetry. He was a legendary poet.

Calling him the greatest poet of Sindh and sub-continent, he said Shaikh Ayaz’s poetry was essen­tial for understanding the con­temporary Sindh. The meeting discussed the arrangements for celebrating the 100th birth anni­versary of the poet in detail.

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Iftikhar Arif, Sal­ima Hashmi, Syed Ahmed Shah, Monis Ayaz, and other distin­guished personalities will be in­vited to the ceremony.

A documentary film on Shaikh Ayaz’s life and his poetic journey will be played during the ceremo­ny, which will also feature panel discussions, conversations, and musical performances.

