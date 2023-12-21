Solangi urges global community to play its due role for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has urged the global community to play its due role for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

He was talking to Jordanian Ambassador Dr. Maan Abdel Fattah Khurisat, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Minister said the current situation of Palestine is a matter of concern not only for the Muslim Ummah but also for the civilized nations of the world. He said shortage of food supplies in Gaza is creating a humanitarian crisis.

Murtaza Solangi also extolled Jordan's relief activities in Palestine.

Besides, a detailed exchange of views was held on Palestine situation, cooperation in the media sectors and other important matters.

Both the sides agreed to promote cooperation in potential areas of trade and investment between Pakistan and Jordan.