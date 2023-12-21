Soumya Sarkar’s 169 in vain as New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI

NELSON - Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar’s marathon 169-run knock was not enough as New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh could put on an average total of 291 on the board despite Soumya Sarkar’s gritty knock. The touring side, after having a dismal start, lost wickets at regular intervals. Sarkar put together brief partnerships with Anamul Haque (2), Najmul Hossain Shanto (6), Litton Das (6) and Towhid Hridoy (12) before getting subtle support at the other end in the form of Mushfiqur Rahim.

The pair added 91 runs for the fifth wicket before Jacob Duffy got Rahim caught behind in the 35th over to break the threatening partnership. Mushfiqur Rahim remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh with a cautious 45. His 57-ball knock featured five boundaries. Meanwhile, Soumya Sarkar continued to keep the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly while Bangladesh kept losing wickets. He scored more than half of Bangladesh’s total before finally returning to the dugout in the final over. He smashed 22 boundaries and two sixes on his way to a 151-ball 169. William O’Rourke and Duffy were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, picking up three wickets each while Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne and Adithya Ashok had a wicket apiece to their names. In response, New Zealand comfortably amassed the target with 22 balls to spare, courtesy of a combined effort from their top order. Openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra gave the hosts a commanding start with a brisk 76-run partnership.

Ravindra, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, walked back in the 11th over after scoring a brisk 45 in 33 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and a six. Young was then joined by Henry Nicholls and the duo partnered strongly to put New Zealand in further control as they added 128 runs for the second wicket. The right-handed batter fell just 11 runs shy of his well-deserved century when he spooned Hasan Mahmud an easy caught and bowled dismissal. He conceded 94 deliveries amid his outstanding knock and hit eight boundaries and two sixes. Henry Nicholls tasted the same fortune as he too, fell agonisingly short of a century. He became the victim of Shoriful Islam in the 41st over, just five away from the milestone when New Zealand needed a mere 32. Henry Nicholls remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an anchoring 95 in 99 deliveries, laced up with eight boundaries and a six.

Skipper Tom Latham (34) and Tom Blundell (24) made sure there were no further hiccups and steered New Zealand to glory at the back of their unbeaten 36-run partnership. Hasan Mahmud led the bowling attack for Bangladesh with 2/57 while Islam could pick up a wicket. The seven-wicket victory in the second ODI powered New Zealand to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series over Bangladesh. The third ODI of the series will take place on December 23 in Napier.