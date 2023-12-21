Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydropower, RE potential in country

ISLAMABAD-Speakers at 3rd International Hydropower Conference while terming the hydropower and renewable energy (RE) crucial for sustainable future of the country on Wednesday stressed the need to remove bottleneck in harnessing the hydropower and RE potential for provision of affordable electricity to the people and industry.

The third International Hydropower conference themed “Hydropower: A Renewable Energy Source for a Sustainable Future” was organized by the Energy Update in collaboration with Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and International Hydropower Association (IHA).

They were of the view that RE and Hydropower were the future of the country but there was a dire need for consistency of government policies to exploit these areas for the benefit of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Power Muhammad Ali lauded the Energy Update for organizing the conference and said that it would help us to improve the policy framework in the energy sector.

He said enhancing RE and hydropower share in energy mix was the government top priority as it was the only way to reduce the power tariff besides provision of affordable energy to the people. Currently, the share of hydel and RE in total energy mix stood at 31 per cent adding that the government has embarked on ambitious plan to enhance it to 61 per cent by 2030, he said.

He said Pakistan has tremendous potential of wind, solar, and hydropower. We could alone generate around 64,000 megawatts (MW) from hydel and only tapped 11,000 MW so far. Hydropower considered cheapest source of electricity in the world, he said.

He said hydropower projects could also generate employment opportunities.

He said work on 4200 MW Dasu hydropower, 800 MW Mohmand dam and 4500 MW Diamer Basha dam was being carried out. However, financing was a big issue for such mega projects, he added.

The minister said Pakistan has 175 billion tons of Thar coal reserves which could generate electricity for decades.

On energy conservation side, the minister said that some 3000-4000 MW could be saved only through energy efficient fans across the country. A sum of $ 1 billion could be saved annually through energy conservation, he said.

Earlier, Managing Director Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Dr Shahjan Mirza said hydropower projects were equally beneficial for environment and economy. Hydropower plants were the cheapest sources of green and clean energy, he added.

He said the government was making better policies for promotion of hydropower in the country. The provinces should also come forward in hydropower sector, he added. He said that PPIB has commissioned four projects having 1100 MW capacity so far. However, he said it was not an easy task to attract private investors for hydropower projects as it required huge financing and long time-period for completion. He said the government has also set target of 60 per cent of RE and hydel share by 2030 and it would attract around $ 100 billion investment. We have to facilitate the private investors in this sector, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Muhammad Naeem said that RE could turn the future of the country. RE was not only important for the industry and consumers but also for climate and economy of the country, he said.

He said Pakistan has huge hydro energy potential at North and RE particularly wind and solar at South. He said PEDO was playing its role to develop small hydropower projects in remote and far flung areas of KPK. Some micro hydro projects have already been supplying power supply to the near-by localities at very cheap rate, he added. He said more nine such projects having 750 MW capacity were in pipelines.

He stressed the need to focus more on RE projects besides removing hurdles in its way to ensure affordable electricity for the consumers and industries.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi stressed the need for long term policies to achieve the targets set by the government in the power sector. She said Pakistan was still far behind in adopting solar technology as compared to world, she added.

CEO International Hydropower Association (IHA) Eddie Rich in his video message highlighted the importance and future aspects of hydropower energy.

MD Energy Updates and Chairman Organizing Committee Naeem Qureshi in his welcome address said that the conference was not just a gathering rather it was a dynamic exchange idea aimed at propelling the hydropower sector forward. The theme reflected a commitment to exploring hydropower’s potential as a key player in the global shift towards renewable energy, he said.

He said the conference would serve as a platform to showcase progress made in the hydropower sector, not just in Pakistan but in the broader region. It’s an opportunity to set the stage for collaborative efforts that would define our approach to sustainable energy, he remarked.

In addition to the conference proceedings, the Energy Minister presented two awards. One was awarded to the 4th extension of the Tarbela project by WAPDA, and the other to the 720 MW Karot project, sponsored by CSAIL. These awards recognized outstanding contributions to the development of hydropower infrastructure in the country.

Later, talking to media persons, the minister said the government has set up an independent committee to look into over-billing issues. The report of the committee would likely come next week, he added. He said every things would be cleared after the committee report.

He clarified that only 200,000 consumers were affected due to over-billing issues rather than 10 million consumers.

He said expensive electricity in the country was due to past agreements in the power sector.