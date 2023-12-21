SU teachers postpone exam boycott  

HYDERABAD - The ongoing protest and boycott of semester examinations by the Sindh Uni¬versity Teachers Asso¬ciation (Suta) against implication of two teachers in a sedition case was postponed over the university registrar’s assurance that the teachers would be cleared of charges within a week. The university teachers had gathered at zero point and brought out a rally as per announcement of the association when the SU registrar Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko promised to the protesters that the teachers’ name would be removed from the FIR. Suta treasurer Dr Qasim Nizamani said the protest had been postponed over the official’s assurance. If their demand was not met, the protest would be resu¬med after a week, he said. Suta’s Sufi Panel leader Dr Arfana Mallah, the association’s president Prof Dr Rafiq Lashari, Dr Tania Mushtaq, Dr Shah Murad Chandio and others said that ‘police gardi’ against teachers would not be accepted as the teachers were within their right to hold peaceful protest. They said that registrar had sought one week’s time to get the issue resolved failing which they would widen the scope of their protest.

Meanwhile, SU administration issued a new schedule for papers cancelled on Dec 18 and 19.