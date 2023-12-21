TDAP organises visit of exporters of citrus fruits to Tashkent

KARACHI-Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised the visit of a six-member delegation comprising of leading exporters of citrus fruits to Tashkent on 18th and 19th December 2023. During their two days visit, the delegation held meetings with local association of food sector, held B2B meetings with Uzbek counterparts and visited the local wholesale fruit market. The delegation also visited the office of Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine Uzbekistan. The visiting delegation held a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Food Industry association (UFIA) on 18-12-2023 at Crystal Ballroom, International Hotel Tashkent. Leader of the delegation Shoaib Basra, ex-President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the importance of their visit. Mr Bakhadur, President of the Uzbekistan Food Industry Association (UFIA), vowed to extend every support to the exporters of Pakistani citrus.

The B2B sessions for the visiting delegation were organized on 18-12-2023 in the Crystal Ballroom International Hotel Tashkent. Members of UFIA and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Uzbekistan attended the session. 28 B2B sessions between Pakistani and different Uzbek businessmen took place. Both sides discussed opportunities available for businessmen of both the countries in the food sector in general and citrus fruit in particular.

The delegation visited the office of Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine Uzbekistan on 19th December 2023. The Agency discussed in details the SPS and quarantine requirements of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the facilitation provided in this regard by the Agency.