Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three of motorcycle lifters gang held  

APP
December 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Liaquatabad Police, following a tip-off, apprehended three individuals associated with a bike theft gang. The apprehended individuals were identified as Mohsin, Faheem, and Aamir. A motorcycle stolen from the Azizabad police station, a toolkit and motorcycle accessories were recovered from the possession of the accused. The case regarding the recovered stolen motorcycle has been filed at the Azizabad police station. The arrested individuals have been transferred to the investigating authorities for further proceedings.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023