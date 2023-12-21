Thursday, December 21, 2023
To seeds advance in 9th BB Shaheed National Tennis Championship  

December 21, 2023
LAHORE - Top seeds advances in the 9th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championship 2023. In the men’s singles, Aqeel Khan beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Muhammad Abid beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-1; Muzzamil Murtaza beat Waqas Malik 6-1, 6-2 and Muddassir Murtaza beat Talha Khan 6-1,4-0(rtd). In the men’s doubles, M Abid/Waqas Malik beat Uzair/Israr 6-2, 6-2; Hamza Roman/Bilal Asim beat Hamid Israr/Talha 6-4, 6-4; Aqeel/Shehzad beat Hasheesh/Zaryab 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zeb/Ahmed Naeel beat Mahatir/Huzaima 7-5, 6-2. In the U18 boys singles, Bilal Asim beat Muzzamil Bhand 6-0, 6-0; Hamza Roman beat Ibrahim Saqib 6-1, 6-0; Asad Zaman beat Rayan Khan 6-3, 6-2; Mahatir beat Uzair Khan 7-5, 6-2; Ehtisham Humayun beat Abdul Basit 6-0, 6-1; Ahmed Naeel beat Ali Zain 6-2, 6-2; M Salar beat M Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-3; Hamza Asim beat Huzaima 6-4, 6-1. In the U-14 boys singles, Hassan Usmani, Rohab Faisal, M Yahya, Muzzamil Bhand, Haziq Areejo, Haziq Asim, Nabeel Ali Qayum and Mahd Shezad emerged victorious. In U12 boys singles, Majid Ali Bachani, Zayed Zaman, Arsh Imran, Ibrahim Gill, M Faizan, Raziq Sultan, Insar ullah, Ahmed Hussain, Ayesha Masood, Behroze Memoon and Abdul Wasay were the winners. In boys U10, Qasim ul Khair and Ali Nasir won the matches.  

