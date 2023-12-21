Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Trump barred from Colorado primary ballot for role in US Capitol attack

Trump barred from Colorado primary ballot for role in US Capitol attack
Agencies
December 21, 2023
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON (AGENCIES): For­mer President Donald Trump is disqualified from serving as US president and cannot appear on the primary ballot in Colora­do because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, the state’s top court ruled Tuesday. The histor­ic 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Su­preme Court, likely to be tak­en up by the US Supreme Court, makes Trump the first presiden­tial candidate deemed ineligi­ble for the White House under a rarely used constitutional provi­sion that bars officials who have engaged in “insurrection or re­bellion” from holding office. The ruling applies only to Colorado’s March 5 Republican primary but it could affect Trump’s status in the state for the Nov. 5 general election. Nonpartisan U.S. elec­tion forecasters view Colora­do as safely Democratic, mean­ing that President Joe Biden will likely carry the state regardless of Trump’s fate there. Trump vowed to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Colorado court said it would de­lay the effect of its decision un­til at least Jan. 4, 2024, to allow for an appeal. The ruling sets the stage for the Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative major­ity includes three Trump ap­pointees, to consider whether Trump is eligible to serve anoth­er term as president.

Pakistan desires to broaden engagement with US: Gen Asim

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023