Thursday, December 21, 2023
Two robbers injured, held after ‘encounter’

Agencies
December 21, 2023
VEHARI  -  Two robbers were injured, held with arms and looted valuables after exchange of fire here on Wednesday. According to details, on a tip-off, the police approached a twomember gang of robbers fleeing after committing robbery in Jhal Sial police station jurisdiction. Upon sight of police, the robbers started heavy firing and attempted to flee from the scene. In retaliatory firing of police, both robbers identified as Adnan and Mazhar were injured and arrested with arms and looted valuables. The injured robbers were wanted by police in various criminal cases and they were shifted to hospital.

