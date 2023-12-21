Unemployed youngster risks life by climbing tower

MULTAN - In a fit of disappointment, an unemployed youngster risked his life by climbing a 150-foothigh tower and after successful negotiations he descended from the tower safely, at Sadu Hassam Chowk, on Wednesday. After having information, local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the youngster Mehrab, a resident of Double Phatak. The teams tried to convince the youngster to come down. However, the young man threatened to jump. A coordinated effort was made to engage him and prevent a tragic outcome.

The former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) promptly arrived at the scene, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the immediate crisis. With the local police and rescue teams, Naeem engaged in a delicate negotiation with Mehrab. Ex-MPA Salman Naeem successfully convinced Mehrab to descend from the tower and accompanied him to his office for a conversation. Salman Naeem also assured that Mehrab’s issues would be resolved amicably.

MAN ALLEGEDLY ENDS LIFE AFTER KILLING TWO WOMEN

A youngster allegedly shot at and killed two women over a domestic dispute at Chakki Loharan Wali area, Sooraj Kund Road here late on Tuesday night and later committed suicide.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that they had reached the site after receiving information about the incident where people told them that a man shot at and killed two sisters, one of them his sister- in-law. Meanwhile, the outlaw, 19-year-old old Ahmad son of Muhammad Nawaz, also committed suicide by shooting himself. The accused had divorced his wife sometime back. The deceased women were identified as Saima (27) wife of Fayyaz and Shahnaz (30) wife of Bilal, both residents of Loharan Wali Chakki. Rescuers shifted the bodies to the hospital in the presence of a police team.