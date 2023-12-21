Urgent Subsidy Calls

Though economic indicators are improving and the stride of the most difficult economic crunch is narrowing, some critical financial challenges still persist and need attention. One such challenge is the power sector where a circular debt crisis is looming. The Ministry of Power has put forward an urgent request for a subsidy of Rs319 billion to pay off debts and keep the fuel supply chain going. The fact that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Senate is considering this plea urgently tells how crucial these finances are. If the debts are not paid urgently, the power sector will remain under constant strain and this will have impacts all across the country.

The power sector is the backbone of the economy as well as essential for household consumers. It is alarming that the circular debt stood at Rs2,310 billion at the end of the Financial year 2023. The required subsidy must be immediately released to take the burden off the power sector and to avoid any disruptions that might follow if the payment issues are not cleared. The power sector demands immediate attention and financial injections to avert a looming crisis. Urgent cash flows can breathe life into the power sector.

The request for approval from the ECC highlights the severity of the situation, emphasising the urgent need for cash flows to manage liquidity, meet debt repayments, and sustain the fuel supply chain. The circular debt not only jeopardises the power supply but also poses a threat to economic growth. The proposed subsidy aims to alleviate the financial strain on power producers, facilitating timely payments and reducing the burden on the power sector. The challenge is grave, in light of the overall economic situation where an IMF assistance program is awaited and not delivered yet.

Though this might require taking some difficult decisions, the subsidy plea of the Ministry of Power must be taken seriously. It will be very fortunate to lose an essential sector of the economy to an endless circular debt cycle. The power sector should be a source of revenue for the economy and not a burden. Some much-needed reforms as well as clearing off already existing debts and payments must be undertaken on a no-further-delay basis.