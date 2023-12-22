UVAS inks MoU to conduct trainings

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Farming Next organisation to collaborate in conducting capacity-building activities for the leadership, senior management and staff trainings and other activities including workshops, conference and seminars, etc. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Chief Executive Officer Farming Next Dr Muhammad Akram signed the MoU at a ceremony, held at City Campus while Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Asif Awan and UVAS administrative officer and officials from Farming Next attended ceremony. Prof Dr Nasim thanked the Farming Next to choose UVAS for conducting different trainings for capacity building of senior leadership and management staff to bring competence in their professional work. He said many public sector departments including Livestock Department and Punjab Higher Education Commission had already conducted successfully promotional and professional faculty development trainings at UVAS veterinary academy. Dr Muhammad Akram said that objectives of the Farming Next was providing dairy animal nutrition and imparting professional knowledge and experiences to dairy farming community to enhance their profitability. He also spoke about the aim and objectives of the MoU.