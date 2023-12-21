WB approves $350 million for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved on Tuesday $350 million in financing for the Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) Operation, which aims to strengthen fiscal management and promote competitiveness for sustained and inclusive economic growth.

“Pakistan needs urgent fiscal and structural reforms to restore macroeconomic balance and lay the foundations for sustainable growth,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “RISE-II completes a first phase of tax, energy and business climate reforms geared to raising additional revenues, improve the targeting of expenditures and stimulate competition and investment.”

The operation contributes to better fiscal management by improving fiscal policy coordination, enhancing debt transparency and management, strengthening the taxation of property, and improving the financial viability of the power sector. The operation also aims to foster growth and competitiveness by reducing the cost of tax compliance, improving financial sector transparency, encouraging the use of digital payments, and promoting exports by lowering import tariffs.

“Based on the foundations laid through RISE II and parallel support by other IFIs, Pakistan has the opportunity to tackle long-standing structural distortions in its economy after the upcoming general elections. Failing to use this opportunity would risk plunging the country back into stop and go economic cycles,” says Derek H. C. Chen, Task Team Leader of the operation.

It was expected that international financial institutions would release inflows for Pakistan following staff level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF’s board is now going to consider Pakistan’s request for approval of a second tranche of $700 million on January 11, 2024.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to increase in the months to come. Pakistan is expecting to receive inflows from International financial institutions in the next couple of months.

The country is expecting $1.8 billion from the IMF and $1.5-4.5 billion from various international financial institutions like Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) & AIIB. Pakistan is expecting to receive funds from international financial institutions after the IMF deal. The staff-level agreement would enable approvals of $1 billion in loans from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $250 million. According to officials, these agreements were already at an advanced stage and were pending for the IMF’s agreement. Talks with some other commercial entities were also at an advanced stage to materialise $3.5 billion projected commercial inflows. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved three proj¬ects totalling $658.8 million to help Pakistan achieve its goal of more in¬clusive and sustainable growth and development.