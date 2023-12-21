Youth under threat

I am writing to express deep concern about the silent crisis looming large—the impact of climate change on children. A recent UNICEF report reveals a distressing picture, indicating that children globally are at high risk due to the climate crisis. This includes numerous Pakistani children whose futures are jeopardised by environmental degradation and climate disasters, with water scarcity emerging as a significant concern. In 2022, over 739 million children faced water scarcity problems.
Climate change is not only affecting access to clean water but also disrupting the education of our youth, a basic right. A global report states that 40 million children worldwide face interruptions in their education due to climate disasters. It is imperative for Pakistan to ensure a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment for its children. While addressing climate change, we must prioritise securing the future of our children.
ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,
Singabad.