Youth under threat

I am writing to express deep con­cern about the silent crisis loom­ing large—the impact of climate change on children. A recent UNI­CEF report reveals a distressing picture, indicating that children globally are at high risk due to the climate crisis. This includes nu­merous Pakistani children whose futures are jeopardised by envi­ronmental degradation and cli­mate disasters, with water scarcity emerging as a significant concern. In 2022, over 739 million children faced water scarcity problems.

Climate change is not only af­fecting access to clean water but also disrupting the education of our youth, a basic right. A global report states that 40 million chil­dren worldwide face interruptions in their education due to climate disasters. It is imperative for Paki­stan to ensure a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment for its children. While addressing climate change, we must prioritise secur­ing the future of our children.

ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,

Singabad.