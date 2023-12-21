Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Youth under threat

December 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express deep con­cern about the silent crisis loom­ing large—the impact of climate change on children. A recent UNI­CEF report reveals a distressing picture, indicating that children globally are at high risk due to the climate crisis. This includes nu­merous Pakistani children whose futures are jeopardised by envi­ronmental degradation and cli­mate disasters, with water scarcity emerging as a significant concern. In 2022, over 739 million children faced water scarcity problems.

Climate change is not only af­fecting access to clean water but also disrupting the education of our youth, a basic right. A global report states that 40 million chil­dren worldwide face interruptions in their education due to climate disasters. It is imperative for Paki­stan to ensure a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment for its children. While addressing climate change, we must prioritise secur­ing the future of our children.

The Crown star Dominic West says he can understand criticism of the show

ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,

Singabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023